One person was severely injured after a fight early Saturday morning outside of a Monona tavern.
At 1:43 a.m., Madison police were dispatched to the parking lot of Antlers Tavern, 2202 W. Broadway, on reports of a fight involving several people. On arrival, they found someone suffering life-threatening injuries, who was taken to a nearby hospital, according to a release from Lt. H. John Messer.
Police did not immediately say if anyone else was injured or if any arrests had been made. The Violent Crime Unit is investigating the incident, which officers believe is isolated.