A state Division of Criminal Investigation agent arrested Wednesday for an alleged child sexual assault committed during his time as a Sun Prairie police officer was released from jail Friday after appearing in court, with a decision about whether to file charges yet to be made.

No details have been released about the case involving Lamont L. Crockett, and nothing specific was said about the allegations during a court appearance in Dane County Circuit Court.

All of those taking part in Crockett's brief hearing had been given a probable cause affidavit to review, but the document was filed under seal, keeping it out of public view. An order signed Friday by Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper states that the document is to be "accessible to the State, the Court, the Defendant, the Defendant's attorney, an Assistant Attorney General representing the state in any subsequent appeal, and the Department of Corrections should they become a party."

Crockett, 34, was arrested after an investigation by the Madison Police Department's Special Victims Unit, which is looking into a recently reported sexual assault that happened several years ago.

Madison police said the victim was a student at a high school in the Sun Prairie School District while Crockett was a school resource officer. Crockett was booked into jail on a tentative charge of sexual assault by school staff.

Assistant District Attorney Robin Lee said prosecutors "are still waiting on some additional records and other documents" and that the matter remains an "ongoing investigation." He said the district attorney's office is hoping to have a complaint filed in about 30 days. Based on that, he asked that Crockett be released on a signature bond.

Court Commission Jason Hanson agreed and set conditions that Crockett not have any contact with the alleged victim and that he not have any unsupervised contact with any minor. Hanson set an initial appearance date of Sept. 11, if charges are filed.

The Sun Prairie Police Department listed Crockett among its new hires in its 2015 annual report and noted his previous experience as a tutor at Patrick Marsh Middle School and as a security officer for the UW-Madison Police Department.

Crockett worked in the school district from 2018 to 2020 and now is a Medicaid fraud investigator with the state Division of Criminal Investigation, part of the state Department of Justice. Crockett had started with DOJ's Division of Legal Services in March 2021 and transferred to DCI in February.

DOJ has said Crockett is on administrative leave.