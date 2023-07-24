A knife-wielding man was arrested after chasing two people on the Near East Side early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported on Monday.

Officers sent to the 800 block of East Washington Avenue around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday were told by a man and a woman that they were walking when a man on a bike approached them. The man attempted to fight them, pulled out a knife and chased them, slashing the knife around as they ran to a safe location, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

They provided officers with a description of the man and he was found nearby and arrested. He had no weapon on him, Fryer said.

The 46-year-old man was arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed and obstructing, while the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.