A Madison man who in 2021 shot another man to death outside a Milwaukee Street convenience store, then stole his vehicle and led police on an extended high-speed chase, was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison.

The reason that Trevon L. Adams, 30, shot Kolby L. Bracey, 22, remains unclear, Dane County Circuit Judge David Conway said, except for one constant: Adams was high on methamphetamine and hadn't slept in days. Instead of taking prescribed medications for a mental health condition, he said, Adams was using meth and other drugs to self-medicate.

Conway said Adams has told police and others multiple versions of what happened on Nov. 28, 2021, outside Kwik Trip, 4112 Milwaukee St., when he shot Bracey, whose SUV then crashed into a retaining wall. Adams then pulled Bracey out of the vehicle and drove off with it, leaving Bracey on the pavement.

In court, through his lawyer, state assistant public defender Tracey Lencioni, Adams said he did not plan to shoot Bracey and didn't even have a gun when he ran into Bracey by chance.

Lencioni said Bracey drove up to Adams and offered him a ride. Adams got into the car and saw a gun in the car, which caused him to go into a "panicked state." He had no conflict with Bracey, Lencioni said, and no history of bad blood with him. Despite that, in a paranoid state brought on by Adams' drug use and his own post-traumatic stress disorder, he believed he had to defend himself.

What Adams experienced was not a defense, Lencioni said. "It cannot absolve him of responsibility for what he did, but it must be taken into account for mitigation."

Conway said he saw the fact that Adams was high on meth as "not a significant mitigating factor." He also recounted the multiple versions of events that Adams described to police following his arrest after a high-speed chase that turned into a foot pursuit after the SUV Adams was driving was disabled by spike strips placed in the road by police.

At the time, Adams was free on bail following a prior arrest but was supposed to be monitored by a GPS device that he failed to charge.

Adams was initially charged with first-degree intentional homicide for Bracey's death, but in December he pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional homicide. By accepting the plea to the lesser charge, prosecutors conceded they could not prove that mitigating circumstances for the shooting did not exist.

The maximum possible sentence for the homicide was 40 years in prison followed by 20 years of extended supervision. In addition, Adams pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and a host of other charges not related to Bracey's killing. He received concurrent sentences for those convictions.

In addition to 25 years in prison, Adams will be on extended supervision for 20 years after his release. Assistant District Attorney Lexi Keyes had recommended a sentence of 20 years in prison, and Lencioni asked for 15 to 20 years.

'That wasn't right'

To members of Bracey's family, his loss is still keenly felt, particularly because he would have become a father had he not been killed. Bracey's girlfriend was pregnant when he died, and his daughter was born later.

Bracey's mother, Latanya Bracey, in an emotional statement in which she asked that Adams never be free again, said her family's trauma goes on.

"You also need to know you have destroyed my life forever," she said. "I can't visit my child in jail. I can't talk to my child on the phone. Because of you all I can do is go in his cold dark room that doesn't talk back. I know God says to love your neighbors but how am I supposed to love a monster who took my child's life, when he was supposed to be in jail in the first place? I honestly hope you die in jail. I want your family to feel the same way I feel, and that's something I'm just going to have to deal with come my Judgment Day."

Keith Porter, the father of Kolby Bracey, said his grief has been so extreme he's turned to alcohol to help him cope.

"I just want you to know, man, you destroyed me," Porter said. "You took my baby from me, man, and that wasn't right. And I can't forgive you for that. I'm a God-fearing man, and I'll never forgive you for that. To be honest, I hope you rot in hell. I'm sorry, judge, I don't mean no harm, but he took something from me. He destroyed me."

Adams said it was too late for him to apologize but lamented the loss he caused because of his "stupid decisions."

"I don't even really want to start off by saying I'm sorry or I apologize because I know it's overdue," Adams said. "I want to take this moment to say I can't even understand what it's like to lose a child. But I see every day in my mom's face how it feels, and the energy, as if she lost me. But honestly, this is not about me, this is about a son who didn't get a chance to make it home to his mom because of stupid decisions that I made. And to Kolby, I just want to say I'm sorry, bro. You ain't deserve that."