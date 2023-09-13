Following the execution of a search warrant in a Madison home, a 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday in connection with an armed robbery at an apartment complex on the West side of Fitchburg in June.

The Madison SWAT team assisted Fitchburg police in searching the home in the 6800 block of Putnam Road in Madison. Alongside evidence from the June robbery, authorities recovered four firearms, two of which were modified with switches, small devices that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire up to 30 rounds in two seconds. Of those two, one was a "ghost gun," an untraceable gun made of 3D-printed parts. One of the guns was reported stolen in the City of Madison, according to a release from Fitchburg Lieutenant Edward Hartwick.

Officers say they also recovered nearly 55 grams of a cocaine/fentanyl mixture.

The boy was booked in the Dane County Jail, where Wednesday he was formally charged with armed robbery (party to a crime), four counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, concealing a stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, two counts of possession of a machine gun, possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of felony bail jumping. He has posted a $10,000 cash bail.

