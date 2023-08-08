A Marshall man who admitted to investigators that he fired a gunshot as a police officer chased him on foot after an incident at a liquor store was charged Monday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Jeremy J. Wilz, 21, told police he wasn't aiming at the officer when he fired the gun on Aug. 2 after trying to steal four large bottles of liquor from Caps & Corks Liquor on Plaza Drive in Marshall, according to court documents, but that he fired his gun into the air to scare officers away from him.

"I don't want to hurt anyone," he told investigators, according to a criminal complaint. "I wished they would have handled it better."

But another officer who also was chasing Wilz told investigators that Wilz was only five feet away from a colleague when the shot was fired.

Officer Kelly Towne said she saw a bright flash and heard a gunshot and thought her colleague, Raul Sepulveda, had been shot, according to the documents, which include the complaint and a probable cause affidavit.

Wilz appeared in court on Monday, where he was ordered jailed on $500,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15.

In addition to attempted homicide, Wilz was charged with three misdemeanors including retail theft, battery and obstructing an officer.

According to court documents:

A store employee told police that around 7:40 p.m. on Aug. 2 Wilz walked into the store and was walking around lifting different liquor bottles and setting them down. When Wilz attempted to leave the store with four bottles, the employee said he tried to stop Wilz.

During a struggle outside, a handgun fell from Wilz's clothing. The employee said he grabbed the gun, went back inside and tried to call police, but Wilz vaulted the counter and they fought over the gun. Wilz got his gun back and left.

During the incident, the employee sustained a cut to his knee requiring eight stitches, along with other injuries.

About 45 minutes later, Officer Brian Faulhaber spotted a man who resembled the person wanted for the liquor store incident riding a motorized scooter. He called for other officers to assist.

Police told the man on the scooter to stop, but he hopped off the scooter and began running. As officers gave chase on foot, Towne said, she saw that the man, later identified as Wilz, had a gun, and she saw and heard the shot that appeared directed toward Sepulveda.

Wilz kept running after firing the shot. Sepulveda later reported that he had drawn his Taser and told Wilz to stop, and that's when Wilz fired the shot. Sepulveda said the gun was pointed directly at him.

Wilz was arrested about 40 minutes later. He told investigators, "I made a dumb decision" and added, "I was scared for my life."

Wilz said he didn't realize until after he was inside the liquor store earlier that he didn't have any money, so he wanted to take the liquor to a friend outside who had money, and then go back inside and pay for it.

During the struggle with the store clerk, he said, his gun fell out. Wilz said he didn't threaten anyone with it. He said he believed things were left "civilly" after he got his gun back from the clerk.

Later, he said, when he encountered the Marshall officers, he ran because the officers did not say why they wanted him to stop.

During his encounter with police, Wilz said, he "100% thought (I) was going to be shot."