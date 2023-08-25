A Chicago man pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced homicide charge for the 2021 shooting death of a 20-year-old Madison man on the city's Far East Side.

Jeremiah L. Cain, 19, who had been charged in September 2021 with first-degree intentional homicide for the Labor Day shooting death of Nicholas Cooke, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide as part of a plea agreement dismissing the more serious charge.

First-degree intentional homicide carries an automatic life sentence, while first-degree reckless homicide carries up to 40 years in prison followed by 20 years of extended supervision.

Deputy District Attorney William Brown said there was no deal on a sentencing recommendation, so both he and defense attorney Michael Covey are free to argue what they believe the correct sentence to be. The decision will ultimately be up to Circuit Judge Julie Genovese, who set a sentencing hearing for Nov. 13.

Cooke was shot to death during an apparent argument on Sept. 6, 2021, near the intersection of Martha Lane and Acewood Boulevard, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint states the shooter was later identified as Cain, who was 18 years old at the time. He is listed in the complaint as having had an address on Cottage Grove Road, but evidence collected by police from an apartment, which included a charter school identification badge, also showed him to have ties to Chicago.

Cain was arrested on March 22 during a traffic stop in Chicago. Authorities said he had a gun with him when he was arrested.

After Cooke’s death, his family told the Wisconsin State Journal that Cooke was a Memorial High School graduate who was attending Madison Area Technical College and that he had started his own clothing business.

The complaint states a witness said he heard an argument outside his home and looked to see a reddish SUV parked facing west on the south side of Martha Lane, with three males standing nearby speaking with the driver until the discussion escalated into an argument.

As the argument went on, the complaint states, the SUV began to move slowly forward. Two of the men ran off, but the third, later identified as Cain, pulled out a gun and fired twice at the driver.

The SUV went west on Martha Lane, then turned south on Acewood Boulevard, the complaint states, and when police arrived, they found the SUV had crashed into a utility pole. Police attempted to resuscitate the unconscious driver, Cooke, who was pronounced dead a short time later at St. Mary’s Hospital.

An autopsy found Cooke sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest, including one that struck his heart, a lung and other internal organs, the complaint states.

Police used video surveillance to trace the movements of the males who were outside the SUV, leading them to an apartment where children were present. One of the children identified a person in a surveillance image as his uncle, "JJ."

Another family member also identified Cain from the still images, the complaint states.