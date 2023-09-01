A Madison man was sentenced Friday for fleeing the scene of a crash that killed a 14-year-old boy in January of 2022.
Sadarius Goodall, 42, will spend five years in prison and five under extended supervision for fleeing the scene of the Schroeder Road hit-and-run crash. In an April plea agreement, Goodall pleaded guilty to hit-and-run involving death, a felony that carries up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision. Assistant District Attorney Tim Verhoff capped his recommendation at eight years of prison followed by seven years of extended supervision, citing Goodall's criminal history, which dates back to 1998.
In a brief statement, Goodall apologized to the victim's family, saying he had never intended to cause any harm.
Jeremiah Broomfield was a passenger in a Hyundai heading east on Schroeder Road. The vehicle was turning into a Kwik Trip parking lot, when Goodall, driving west in a Ford Crown Victoria, struck the Hyundai, killing Broomfield and injuring the driver and Broomfield's 12-year-old brother.
Emotions boiled in the courtroom, with Broomfield's aunt being escorted out shortly after the hearing began, demanding a death sentence for Goodall, while Broomfield's mother, Janilah Rose Broomfield Solomon, struggled to speak through tears.
Broomfield's father, Benjamin Blunt, spoke next, addressing Goodall.
"You took a little boy that was going to a gas station to get a bag of chips," Blunt said. "You took his career, G. He'll never play football. He'll never play basketball."
Broomfield's brother, Ben Jr., was pinned in the vehicle in the crash. Among his injuries were a punctured lung and cracked ribs. Now, Blunt says the boy is afraid to get into a car.
"If it was one of yours, what would you do?" Blunt asked.
Further outbursts prompted Defense Attorney Adam Welch to request a break, after which none of the victim's family returned to the hearing.
"It is my job to speak the truth about certain things, it's my responsibility to do that, and if that gets me shot walking out of the building today, at least I can go out having said something that is truthful," Welch said.
Once the hearing reconvened, Welch stressed the importance of focusing on the exact offense for which Goodall was being sentenced. While he had been drinking the day of the crash, Judge Mario White ruled in March that Goodall's blood-alcohol test results were inadmissible.
"The conviction that Mr. Goodall is being sentenced on today is not for causing the death or injury of anyone," he said. "The state has competent counsel representing it. If the state wanted to pursue charges for causing the death of this young man or causing the injury of his brother, the state would have done so. The state did not do so, there is a reason the state did not do so."
Welch classified Goodall's leaving of the accident a moral and legal failing, one for which Goodall had taken responsibility.
Representing the state, Verhoff weighed the gravity of Goodall's offense, the circumstances of the incident and decisions made in previous hearings.
"The reality is, whatever we do today is not going to restore these families," he said. "These are just two kids in a car. Truly innocent victims."
Goodall was going at least double the 30-mile-per-hour speed limit when he hit the car in which Broomfield had been a passenger. After he walked away from the scene, Goodall's girlfriend picked him up and took him to her house. When police showed up at her house, the pair lied, saying that Goodall's girlfriend had been driving the car, later admitting that it had been Goodall.
"In terms of the gravity of the offense, this is among the most serious types of cases," he said. "(Goodall) is in a horrific accident and the first thing he is worried about is not who might be injured, what's going on, he's worried about himself ... He was not willing to stick around and address the carnage he caused."
In delivering the sentence, Judge White said he was considering the dismissed charges: homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of vehicle with PAC, hit-and-run involving great bodily harm, injury by intoxicated use of vehicle and injury by use of vehicle with PAC.
“Although I ruled at the discretion hearing that the blood results were not admissible, that was a legal ruling, not a moral ruling," he said. "This is going to follow you for much longer than the sentence I am going to impose, and it should."
Goodall will serve the sentence consecutive to a sentence he's currently serving for a heroin delivery conviction, which will keep him in custody until July 2025, according to state Department of Corrections records. Before the crash, Goodall had been on probation for the conviction, but that was revoked and he was sentenced to prison.
Most dangerous states to drive in
Most dangerous states to drive in
Driving is dangerous—perhaps even the
most dangerous thing most Americans do in their everyday lives. Behind the wheel of a hunk of metal and plastic weighing an average of more than 2 tons, drivers aren't just risking their own lives and those of their passengers, but of everyone else on the road—or near it—as well.
The usual suspects of speeding, distracted driving, and driving under the influence are continuing to put Americans at risk on highways and roads. About 39,000 people
died in car accidents in the U.S. in 2020—an average of over 100 people per day. That's more fatalities on U.S. roads than in any year since 2007, reversing what had been a downward trend in driving-related deaths. The alarming death toll exists despite manufacturers continuing to add increasingly advanced safety features to cars, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics Report to rank states by fatalities per billion miles traveled, and to compare each to national averages.
Read on to discover the most dangerous states to drive in.
SKT Studio // Shutterstock
#51. Massachusetts
- Total fatalities: 6.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (7.0 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 6.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.6 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 10.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (7.8 less than the national average)
A.Ruiz // Shutterstock
#48. New Jersey
- Total fatalities: 8.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.6 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 8.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.4 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 12.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.5 less than the national average)
mploscar // GoodFreePhotos
#46. Hawaii
- Total fatalities: 9.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.7 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 10.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.4 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 6.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (12.0 less than the national average)
Anthony Quintano // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Rhode Island
- Total fatalities: 9.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.6 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 9.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.7 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 15.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.6 less than the national average)
Will Hart // Flickr
#44. Connecticut
- Total fatalities: 9.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.5 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 9.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.5 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 15.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.5 less than the national average)
Pixabay
#43. New York
- Total fatalities: 10.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.2 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 9.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.3 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 13.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.1 less than the national average)
Pixabay
#42. Vermont
- Total fatalities: 10.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.0 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 7.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.3 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 11.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (6.7 less than the national average)
NEKVT // Shutterstock
#41. Washington
- Total fatalities: 10.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.9 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 8.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.5 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 15.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.8 less than the national average)
Pixabay
#40. Wisconsin
- Total fatalities: 10.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.7 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 8.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.7 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 13.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.1 less than the national average)
David Mark // Pixabay
#39. Maryland
- Total fatalities: 11.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.2 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.8 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 9.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (8.9 less than the national average)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#36. North Dakota
- Total fatalities: 11.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.0 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 8.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.4 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 12.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.2 less than the national average)
FiledIMAGE // Shutterstock
#35. Indiana
- Total fatalities: 11.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.7 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 7.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.1 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 18.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.7 more than the national average)
Pixabay
#34. Washington D.C.
- Total fatalities: 11.9 per billion miles traveled (1.5 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.9 per billion miles traveled (1.1 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: Not applicable
Pixabay
#33. Ohio
- Total fatalities: 11.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.4 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 10.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.7 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 15.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.0 less than the national average)
Tanner Daniels // GoodFreePhotos
#32. Nebraska
- Total fatalities: 12.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.4 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 7.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.8 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 15.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.9 less than the national average)
Napa // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Alaska
- Total fatalities: 12.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.3 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 9.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.5 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 15.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.9 less than the national average)
Pixabay
#30. Idaho
- Total fatalities: 12.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.1 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 6.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.4 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 16.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.5 less than the national average)
Pixabay
#29. Michigan
- Total fatalities: 12.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.8 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.3 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 15.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.6 less than the national average)
Picryl
#28. Maine
- Total fatalities: 12.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.8 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 8.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.7 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 14.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.8 less than the national average)
Pixabay
#27. Nevada
- Total fatalities: 12.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.8 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.5 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 17.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.7 less than the national average)
Annica Beckman // Pixabay
#26. Illinois
- Total fatalities: 12.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.7 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.7 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 15.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.9 less than the national average)
Rudy Balasko // Shutterstock
#25. Colorado
- Total fatalities: 12.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.6 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.7 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 15.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.5 less than the national average)
Pixabay
#24. California
- Total fatalities: 12.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.5 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 10.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.1 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 21.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.1 more than the national average)
Pixabay
#23. Pennsylvania
- Total fatalities: 12.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.5 less than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.2 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 16.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.1 less than the national average)
Pixabay
#21. Missouri
- Total fatalities: 13.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.2 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 12.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.5 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 15.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.0 less than the national average)
Jan Kronsell // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Alabama
- Total fatalities: 13.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.4 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 10.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.4 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 18.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.5 more than the national average)
Formulanone // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Delaware
- Total fatalities: 13.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.5 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 10.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.2 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 23.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.1 more than the national average)
Elvert Barnes // Flickr
#18. Georgia
- Total fatalities: 14.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.0 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.9 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 22.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.2 more than the national average)
cate_89 // Shuttertstock
#17. North Carolina
- Total fatalities: 14.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.1 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 10.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.5 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 22.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.0 more than the national average)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#16. South Dakota
- Total fatalities: 14.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.1 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.3 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 15.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.2 less than the national average)
Connor 401 // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Texas
- Total fatalities: 14.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.5 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 12.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.7 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 21.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.8 more than the national average)
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#14. Kansas
- Total fatalities: 15.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.9 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.8 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 19.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.0 more than the national average)
Pixabay
#13. Oklahoma
- Total fatalities: 15.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.2 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 12.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.6 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 18.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.5 more than the national average)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#12. Oregon
- Total fatalities: 15.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.4 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.2 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.4 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 23.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.9 more than the national average)
Oregon Department of Transportation // Flickr
#11. Tennessee
- Total fatalities: 15.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.6 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 13.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.9 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 20.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.4 more than the national average)
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#10. Florida
- Total fatalities: 16.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.6 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 13.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.3 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 21.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.9 more than the national average)
FloridaStock // Shutterstock
#9. Arizona
- Total fatalities: 16.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.7 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 12.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.5 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 20.9 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.8 more than the national average)
Mavrick // Shutterstock
#8. West Virginia
- Total fatalities: 16.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.3 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 11.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (0.7 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 20.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.5 more than the national average)
Pixabay
#7. New Mexico
- Total fatalities: 16.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.4 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 19.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (8.5 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 14.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.3 less than the national average)
Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock
#6. Kentucky
- Total fatalities: 16.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.4 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 13.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.2 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 19.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.7 more than the national average)
11photo // Shutterstock
#5. Louisiana
- Total fatalities: 17.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.7 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 15.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.3 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 20.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (2.0 more than the national average)
Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock
#4. Montana
- Total fatalities: 17.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.2 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 6.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.8 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 22.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.4 more than the national average)
Tim Evanson // Flickr
#3. Arkansas
- Total fatalities: 18.8 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.4 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 6.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.2 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 12.6 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.6 less than the national average)
Jonathannsegal // Shutterstock
#2. Mississippi
- Total fatalities: 19.0 deaths per billion miles traveled (5.6 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 14.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (3.7 more than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 22.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.0 more than the national average)
Pixabay
#1. South Carolina
- Total fatalities: 19.7 deaths per billion miles traveled (6.3 more than the national average)
- Urban fatalities: 9.5 deaths per billion miles traveled (1.2 less than the national average)
- Rural fatalities: 32.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (13.9 more than the national average)
f11photo // Shutterstock
