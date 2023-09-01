A Madison man was sentenced Friday for fleeing the scene of a crash that killed a 14-year-old boy in January of 2022.

Sadarius Goodall, 42, will spend five years in prison and five under extended supervision for fleeing the scene of the Schroeder Road hit-and-run crash. In an April plea agreement, Goodall pleaded guilty to hit-and-run involving death, a felony that carries up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision. Assistant District Attorney Tim Verhoff capped his recommendation at eight years of prison followed by seven years of extended supervision, citing Goodall's criminal history, which dates back to 1998.

In a brief statement, Goodall apologized to the victim's family, saying he had never intended to cause any harm.

Jeremiah Broomfield was a passenger in a Hyundai heading east on Schroeder Road. The vehicle was turning into a Kwik Trip parking lot, when Goodall, driving west in a Ford Crown Victoria, struck the Hyundai, killing Broomfield and injuring the driver and Broomfield's 12-year-old brother.

Emotions boiled in the courtroom, with Broomfield's aunt being escorted out shortly after the hearing began, demanding a death sentence for Goodall, while Broomfield's mother, Janilah Rose Broomfield Solomon, struggled to speak through tears.

Broomfield's father, Benjamin Blunt, spoke next, addressing Goodall.

"You took a little boy that was going to a gas station to get a bag of chips," Blunt said. "You took his career, G. He'll never play football. He'll never play basketball."

Broomfield's brother, Ben Jr., was pinned in the vehicle in the crash. Among his injuries were a punctured lung and cracked ribs. Now, Blunt says the boy is afraid to get into a car.

"If it was one of yours, what would you do?" Blunt asked.

Further outbursts prompted Defense Attorney Adam Welch to request a break, after which none of the victim's family returned to the hearing.

"It is my job to speak the truth about certain things, it's my responsibility to do that, and if that gets me shot walking out of the building today, at least I can go out having said something that is truthful," Welch said.

Once the hearing reconvened, Welch stressed the importance of focusing on the exact offense for which Goodall was being sentenced. While he had been drinking the day of the crash, Judge Mario White ruled in March that Goodall's blood-alcohol test results were inadmissible.

"The conviction that Mr. Goodall is being sentenced on today is not for causing the death or injury of anyone," he said. "The state has competent counsel representing it. If the state wanted to pursue charges for causing the death of this young man or causing the injury of his brother, the state would have done so. The state did not do so, there is a reason the state did not do so."

Welch classified Goodall's leaving of the accident a moral and legal failing, one for which Goodall had taken responsibility.

Representing the state, Verhoff weighed the gravity of Goodall's offense, the circumstances of the incident and decisions made in previous hearings.

"The reality is, whatever we do today is not going to restore these families," he said. "These are just two kids in a car. Truly innocent victims."

Goodall was going at least double the 30-mile-per-hour speed limit when he hit the car in which Broomfield had been a passenger. After he walked away from the scene, Goodall's girlfriend picked him up and took him to her house. When police showed up at her house, the pair lied, saying that Goodall's girlfriend had been driving the car, later admitting that it had been Goodall.

"In terms of the gravity of the offense, this is among the most serious types of cases," he said. "(Goodall) is in a horrific accident and the first thing he is worried about is not who might be injured, what's going on, he's worried about himself ... He was not willing to stick around and address the carnage he caused."

In delivering the sentence, Judge White said he was considering the dismissed charges: homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of vehicle with PAC, hit-and-run involving great bodily harm, injury by intoxicated use of vehicle and injury by use of vehicle with PAC.

“Although I ruled at the discretion hearing that the blood results were not admissible, that was a legal ruling, not a moral ruling," he said. "This is going to follow you for much longer than the sentence I am going to impose, and it should."

Goodall will serve the sentence consecutive to a sentence he's currently serving for a heroin delivery conviction, which will keep him in custody until July 2025, according to state Department of Corrections records. Before the crash, Goodall had been on probation for the conviction, but that was revoked and he was sentenced to prison.

