A woman who witnesses said had been arguing with her boyfriend was charged Wednesday with deliberately crashing into an SUV carrying him on the Beltline in June, injuring four people in the vehicle when it rolled over, a criminal complaint states.

The complaint charged Janiya B. Willis, 24, of Madison, with four counts of second-degree reckless endangerment and four counts of reckless driving causing injury for a June 3 crash on the eastbound Beltline near Gammon Road, which witnesses said appeared was caused by a car driven by Willis that deliberately crashed into the SUV.

Willis is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

The four people in the SUV sustained injuries that mostly ranged from bruises to road rash, the complaint states. Some reported losing consciousness momentarily. The passenger identified as Willis' boyfriend sustained a broken leg that required surgery.

Second-degree reckless endangerment carries up to 10 years of combined prison and extended supervision, while the reckless driving charges each carry 60 days to two years in jail.

According to the complaint:

When police arrived, a Ford Explorer was on its roof in the road and a Chevrolet Cobalt was in the ditch on the right side of the road. Willis, who was the driver of the Cobalt, told police she was getting onto the Beltline from Gammon Road when she merged into the left-most lane, then overcorrected, nearly hit the guardrail in the median, then overcorrected again and struck the Explorer.

As she spoke to an officer, one of the occupants of the Explorer was yelling at them, telling the officer Willis had tried to kill them. Willis told the officer she didn't know the people in the Explorer.

But the driver of the Explorer told police that Willis had chased his vehicle after he had stopped to pick up a friend who was Willis' boyfriend. He said the two were arguing. At first, he said Willis had lost control of her car after trying to throw something at them, striking his vehicle and causing it to roll over.

Later, he told police that his injuries caused him to miss three days of work, and that he believed the crash was intentional.

"They were arguing and then she started following us," he said. "Started chasing us and got on the side of us, and the next thing I knew, the car was flipped and I was bleeding from the head."

One of the SUV's other occupants also said Willis had chased them and had acted like she was going to sideswipe them and throw something at the SUV. She said she believed the crash was intentional. Another occupant of the SUV told police also said later that he believed it was an intentional crash.

"She was ramming against our car and chasing us," he said. "She didn't just lose control."

Witnesses in other vehicles who were behind the Cobalt and the Explorer also thought it looked like the crash may have been intentional.

"I'd be lying if I said that thought had not crossed my mind, but I don't understand why anyone would do that," said one of the witnesses, who was driving about two car lengths behind the Cobalt.