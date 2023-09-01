Three people were arrested Monday afternoon after they fled a sporting goods store with stolen merchandise.

Around 3:30 p.m., police were dispatched to Dick's Sporting Goods, 2500 Milton Ave., for a retail theft phoned in by employees. The employees followed the thieves as they tried to leave the store in two vehicles, giving officers descriptions of a gold SUV and a silver Kia.

When they arrived in the mall parking lot, officers saw the gold SUV being driven away. Officer Feirn tried to stop the vehicle in the lot, but the driver sped away, finally stopping when more officers arrived.

After the "high-risk" traffic stop, officers took all 3 SUV occupants into custody. Inside the vehicle, officers recovered about $300 worth of stolen merchandise.

In searching for the silver Kia, Officer Fechter located one suspect inside of a Burger King. Employees said the individual had arrived shortly before officers and was driving a silver Kia. Fechter spoke to the suspect and observed that he may have been impaired. The suspect refused field sobriety tests and was later arrested. The results of a blood test, for which police obtained a search warrant, are pending.

Officers found the silver Kia in the parking lot of Burger King. In the car, they located about $50 worth of stolen merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods and open intoxicants.