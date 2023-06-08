Janesville police said they made five OWI arrests overnight Wednesday night into Thursday, including a sixth offense and a fifth offense.

At about 12:45 a.m. Thursday, an officer saw a vehicle heading south on Center Avenue that was deviating from its lane and stopped it, Sgt. Rogelio Carrasco said in a statement.

The officer stopped the driver at Center Avenue and Rockport Road and saw behaviors that indicated the driver may be impaired. After standardized field sobriety tests, the driver, David A. Ethridge, 58, of Monroe was arrested for a sixth offense of OWI, deviation from designated lane, no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and prescription not in a prescribed bottle, Carrasco said.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, an officer saw a vehicle heading north on Center Avenue with expired registration, determined using an automatic license plate reader, Carrasco said in another statement.

The officer stopped the driver at Center Avenue and Rockport Road and saw behaviors that indicated the driver may be impaired. After standardized field sobriety tests, the driver, Dawn M. Lintvedt, 50, of Janesville, was arrested for a fifth offense of OWI, operating after revoked due to alcohol, an ignition interlock device violation, and non-registration of auto, Carrasco said.

Janesville police and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office made two other felony OWI arrests earlier this week.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were told of a vehicle heading west on Highway 81 near South Nelson Road in the town of Avon with two flat tires. The vehicle was reported to be driving all over the road, then stopped in the road, Sgt. Peter Falk said in a statement.

The vehicle then headed west again and struck a mailbox in the 18000 block of Highway 81. A deputy identified the driver as Kimberly Love, 56, of Brodhead, and reported that she showed signs of impairment and was arrested on a tentative charge of a fifth offense of OWI, with three prior OWI convictions in Wisconsin and one in Indiana, Falk said.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a complaint of an intoxicated driver on a motorcycle in the area of Kellogg Avenue and South Terrace Street, Sgt. Shawn Welte said in a statement.

The driver, William M. Jones, 47, was located at a residence, showed signs of impairment, failed field sobriety tests and was arrested on tentative charges of a fourth offense of OWI, operating after revocation, operating a motorcycle without a class M license, IID violation, and felony bail jumping, Welte said.

