A Janesville man was charged with distributing and possessing cocaine, running a drug house and producing child pornography by a federal grand jury in Wisconsin Tuesday.

Kyle Richards, 34, was also charged with possessing firearms as a felon. If convicted, Richards faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for distributing and possessing cocaine, and 5 years for maintaining a drug house.

Richards would also serve 15 years for possessing firearms as a felon. The production of child pornography charge has a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years.

During April and May 2023, Richards allegedly maintained an apartment in Janesville to distribute and use cocaine. Richards also allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a minor to produce video and images.

According to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, the charges against Richards are the result of an investigation by the Janesville Police Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor Kraus is handling the prosecution. This case has been brought as part the U.S. Justice Department's Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN).

Photos: Make Music Madison