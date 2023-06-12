A Janesville man who is a convicted felon has been charged in a shots fired incident last month in Fitchburg, Fitchburg police reported.
Fitchburg police responded to gunshots in the 2000 block of Pike Drive early on May 7, and determined that an argument escalated into a physical fight that ended in gunshots, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.
Responding officers found five shell casings in the area where the fight had occurred. No injuries or property damage were reported, Hartwick said.
Larry A. Burrell, 42, was charged Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm, Hartwick said.
Burrell was arrested by Fitchburg police in Fitchburg on May 22 for violating his extended supervision from a conviction related to a 2019 arrest, Hartwick said.
Convicted felons are prohibited from possessing firearms.
