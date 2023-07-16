Janesville police made three arrests and recovered guns and drugs in two separate traffic stops in the city early Saturday.

In the first stop, police arrested 24-year-old Steven L. Delaney, of Janesville, who admitted to smoking marijuana before getting behind the wheel, Sgt. Rogelio Carrasco said in a statement. In a search of Delaney's vehicle, police found a gun, three loaded magazines and drug paraphernalia, Carrasco said.

Delaney had been stopped at the intersection of Milton Avenue and Morse Street around 1:45 a.m.

In a second traffic stop an hour later at the intersection of Center Avenue and State Street, police found two guns, two loaded magazines and marijuana edibles in a vehicle driven by Alexandro Sotelo, 21, of Janesville, Carrasco said. Sotelo, who was arrested, told police he'd been drinking and smoking pot prior to driving.

The vehicle's passenger, Ernesto Carbajal-Olivas, 21, of Janesville, claimed ownership of one of the weapon's and was also arrested, Carrasco said.

