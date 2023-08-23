In-person programming and visitation at the Dane County Jail have been suspended amid a recent rise in COVID cases among inmates.

As of Tuesday night, 49 inmates had tested positive, according to a release from Sheriff's Department Spokesperson Elise Schaffer. Those who have tested positive are being isolated in four City-County building cell blocks and two housing units in the Public Safety building, the release citing minimal space among its population for isolation in the jail.

Medical staff are available around the clock for jail inmates experiencing symptoms. If an inmate's symptoms become too severe for staff to handle, they will be taken to a nearby hospital.

To combat the spread, jail staff have increased cleaning protocols, as well as ensuring face masks, rapid tests and vaccines are available for all inmates. Attorney visits will be allowed, but face masks will be required.

