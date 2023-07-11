The Iowa County Sheriff's Office and Dodgeville police are investigating after two men were found dead Saturday.
Law enforcement and paramedics were sent to a residence on Jamie Street in Dodgeville just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, where they found a 29-year-old man dead.
At 3:50 p.m. Saturday, officers and paramedics found a 33-year-old man dead at an AmericInn hotel in Dodgeville.
The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said in a statement there is no danger to the public surrounding these deaths, and they are waiting on toxicology results.