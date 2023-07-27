Six Iowa County first responders were treated for heat-related illness at the scene of a crash where a man was killed Thursday, according to Sheriff Michael Peterson.

At 11:18 a.m., eight agencies responded to the Eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 18/151 in the Township of Brigham, where a truck driver had rear ended a semi. The truck driver, an unnamed 70-year-old man from rural Barneveld was pronounced dead on the scene, making this the county's fourth fatal crash of the year. The semi driver was uninjured.

The "extreme heat" first responders faced led to six being treated for heat-related illness, according to Peterson. All six were treated on the scene and released.

The crash remains under investigation.

