A stranger was arrested after walking into a fraternity house and sitting down to watch TV on Monday night, Madison police reported
Officers arrested the man at the unidentified fraternity in the 200 block of Lakelawn Place after being called there shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Police were unable to identify the man, who was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of criminal trespass to a dwelling and obstructing, Fryer said.
The man’s fingerprints will be sent to the FBI for identification, Fryer said.