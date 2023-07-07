A man is facing his alleged fourth OWI after Janesville police say he crashed into an occupied vehicle before hitting an occupied home in the city Thursday.

Police were alerted to a hit-and-run in which a red Ford F150 struck an occupied vehicle. The driver of the Ford, which sustained front end damage, headed north on Delevan Drive, according to Janesville police.

Officer Drew Mussey attempted to stop the truck at Pontiac Drive and Blackbridge Road after losing sight of it previously. The driver fled the traffic stop, continuing through a T intersection at Claremont Drive and Lucerne Drive before hitting an occupied residence and being taken into custody.

The driver showed signs of intoxication, according to police, and had three previous convictions for operating while intoxicated. He's been charged in this incident with fleeing an officer; hit and run attended vehicle; fourth offense-operating while intoxicated; and four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The incident remains under investigation, and officials could not confirm any further details.