An intoxicated boater was arrested Saturday after a crash on Lake Mendota, authorities reported.

At about 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dane County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Train Enforcement were sent to the area known as 3-Foot Bay on Lake Mendota, after callers reported a 24-foot Sundance boat struck another boat, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Deputies were able to find and stop the Sundance near Mendota County Park, Schaffer said, and the driver, Dean T. Fuhrmann, 23, of Madison, was taken ashore for field sobriety testing, which he did not pass, Schaffer said.

Fuhrmann was cited for intoxicated boating, which carries a fine of $452.50, Schaffer said.