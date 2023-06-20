An inmate missing from the Thompson Correctional Center in Deerfield turned himself in late Monday morning, Madison police reported.

Thadius C. Bell, 34, who went missing Sunday, was arrested in the 200 block of North Thompson Drive without incident, police spokesperson Alyssa Cains said in a statement.

Bell has a criminal history that includes convictions for armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Dane and Brown counties, the state Department of Corrections said in a statement.

The primary program at Thompson Correctional Center is work release, with men classified as minimum custody leaving the facility daily to work for employers in the community, DOC said.

