Authorities said they are seeking an inmate missing from the Thompson Correctional Center in Deerfield.

The inmate, Thadius C. Bell, 34, has a criminal history that includes convictions for armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding Bell’s whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.

The primary program at Thompson Correctional Center is work release, with men classified as minimum custody leaving the facility daily to work for employers in the community, DOC said.

Bell is Black, 5-foot-6 and 177 pounds.