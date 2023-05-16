An Illinois man was arrested Saturday in an incident in which shots were fired outside a town of Burke bar on April 7, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Michael J. Ware, 37, of Glenwood, Illinois was booked into the Dane County Jail on a parole hold and tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm, Lt. Krista Ewers-Hayes said in a statement.

Jeffrey M. Murray, 43, of Madison, previously was arrested in the incident on a tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and, “We believe all involved have now been identified,” Ewers-Hayes said.

The Sheriff’s Office previously reported that at about 2 a.m. on April 7, deputies responded to the parking lot of the Keg, 6295 Portage Road, after gunshots were reported, and found numerous shell casings in the road. No injuries were reported.