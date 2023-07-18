A Milwaukee man wanted for shooting another man multiple times on State Street in November was arrested in Milwaukee County, Madison police reported.

Lamar A. “Marty” Jefferson was booked into the Dane County Jail on Monday afternoon on charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon charges, police said in a statement.

No additional details were released on his arrest.

A criminal complaint states the Nov. 29 shooting may have stemmed from a dispute between Jefferson and the shooting victim from a week earlier. The victim told police that on Nov. 22, he had been in a fight with Jefferson in a bus shelter on Capitol Square, when the victim said Jefferson and another man had verbally harassed the victim’s wife.

That incident prompted Jefferson to contact police. He told police he had been attacked but wouldn’t say by whom. During that contact, he told police the person who attacked him was “a dead man” and said, “I ain’t gonna tell how but I’m killin’ him and his (expletive).”