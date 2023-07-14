Three Madison men were charged Friday with being parties to first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death last month of a member of a rival gang on the city's Near East Side.

A criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court charged Keyonta C. Blaney, 20; Nathaniel R. Douglas, 24; and Julius D. Jones, 18, with the early morning June 18 shooting death of Nicholas G. Taylor-Washington, 20, of Madison, in the 600 block of East Dayton Street.

In the complaint, two witnesses said Douglas fired multiple shots, one of which struck Taylor-Washington. Interviewed after his arrest on June 28, Douglas told police he believed "one hundred percent" that Jones had stepped out of the car and fired the shots, though he said that while he had seen Jones with the gun, he did not actually see Jones firing.

The complaint states a witness who was in a car with the three told police earlier this week that Jones had pulled a gun from a backpack during a car ride to what was said to be a party on East Dayton Street, and that Blaney held the gun for a time before the group got out of the car where the party was supposed to be.

After getting back into the car, the complaint states, the witness said Douglas drove a short distance before Jones said, "There they go," causing Douglas to stop the car. The witness said Blaney handed the gun to Douglas, who got out, assumed a two-handed firing stance, and rapidly fired seven times, according to the complaint.

After firing, Douglas got back into the car, handed the gun to Blaney and they drove away, the witness told police.

The witness said Blaney, Douglas and Jones are all affiliated with a gang called MBK, while the people Jones had spotted were from the OTG gang.

Jail records indicate that Blaney was arrested on June 21 and was being held on a probation violation. Police said Jones was arrested on Wednesday. In court, Assistant District Attorney Matthew Moeser said Jones was found by police in the Madison area, "hiding in some type of room or closet."

Blaney, Jones and Douglas all appeared in court Friday where bail for each was set at $1 million.

According to the complaint:

Police were sent to the 600 block of East Dayton Street around 3:45 a.m. on June 18 after reports of gunshots fired. An officer was re-routed to Meriter Hospital after learning that a victim of the shooting, later identified as Taylor-Washington, had been taken there by a friend.

That friend told police he had gone with a woman to the East Dayton Street area for a party, and that Taylor-Washington also went there in a vehicle with another woman. Once there, he said, he and Taylor-Washington were outside of the vehicles when he heard what sounded like firecrackers. Taylor-Washington tried to run back to the vehicle he had arrived in. The friend followed, he told police, then saw that Taylor-Washington had been shot.

The friend got into the car and drove it to Meriter.

The woman who had arrived in the car with Taylor-Washington told police Taylor-Washington had gotten out of the car and went to talk with someone. She heard sounds like fireworks and Taylor-Washington ran back to the car, put it into drive and then collapsed on the woman. Taylor-Washington's friend then got into the car, pushed Taylor-Washington onto the woman and drove to Meriter.

At Meriter, a police officer helped put Taylor-Washington onto a stretcher, but he was pronounced dead at 4:08 a.m.

A second witness who was in the car with Jones, Douglas and Blaney told police she had gone to find the party but saw there was none. She was trying to get a ride home, she told police, and got into a car with a person she identified as "Lil Nate," later confirmed to be Douglas. She said Jones was in the car as well.

Douglas was driving, the witness said, and made a U-turn, and then she heard all of them say, "There they go, there they go."

She said those in the car were members of the MBK gang, and the others they were referring to were OTG gang members.

She said when the shooting happened, she was certain Douglas was the shooter and was the only one firing. The others in the car, she said, had been passing the gun around before Jones handed it to Douglas.

The other witness who was in the car, she said, did not seem to be involved at all in the shooting.

That witness told police on Wednesday that when the group went to where the party was supposed to be, a woman who had also gone there to find there was no party got into the car with them. After that, he said, Jones pulled the gun from a backpack, and it was passed around before Douglas stopped, got out and fired it.

Police found 11 shell casings at the scene and found that in addition to the bullet that struck Taylor-Washington, bullets also had hit at least three nearby vehicles.

