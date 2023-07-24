Madison police say a 64-year-old man shot his son to death Saturday at the home they shared on Madison's South Side, then waited for police to arrive and admitted to the crime.

John C. Shively was booked into the Dane County Jail Saturday night on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide in the killing of the 25-year-old man, whose identity had not yet been released by the Dane County Medical Examiner.

Shively is scheduled to make his first court appearance and have bond set Tuesday afternoon. A criminal complaint in the case had not yet been filed.

Police were called to Shively's home at 2849 Warner St. just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday about a weapons offense. In addition to Shively and the victim, another man not related to either of them was on the scene, according to police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer.

Fryer said a dispute about money between Shively and his son might have led to the shooting.

"We just know that they were arguing and that argument turned physical," she said. Police found a pistol at the scene.

The homicide is Madison's ninth this year. There were six last year and 10 in 2021, according to police records.

Shively has no previous criminal record in Wisconsin, according to online state court records.