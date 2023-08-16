A Fitchburg man was arrested Monday on a homicide charge in a February overdose death of a Stoughton man, authorities reported.

Orrin E. Hunt-Haynes, 32, was booked into the Dane County Jail on Monday on tentative charges of first-degree reckless homicide, felon in possession of a firearm, and several other drug related charges, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Hunt-Haynes is accused of selling the drugs which caused the death of a 33-year-old Stoughton man, Schaffer said. The man’s name was not released.

In February, Dane County deputies were called to a home in the town of Dunkirk when a man and woman were found unresponsive. Both were given Narcan, which revived the woman, but the man died, Schaffer said.

The investigation is continuing, Schaffer said.