A Madison man who was arrested after a fatal crash last month at a Downtown intersection was speeding with nearly twice the legal limit of alcohol in his body, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

The complaint charged Alex C. Yeung, 25, with homicide by drunken driving and a companion charge, homicide by driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration. Yeung was also charged with homicide by negligent driving.

The alcohol-related homicide charges each carry up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision, while the negligent homicide charge carries up to 10 years.

The charges all relate to the Aug. 9 crash that killed James E. Wojciehowski, 83, who was making a left turn from South Park Street onto Vilas Avenue, which begins at the end of West Washington Avenue, when his car was struck by Yeung's car.

According to the complaint, an analysis of an event data recorder in Yeung's 2015 Toyota Camry indicated that up until 3.55 seconds before the crash, the car was going about 80 mph as it approached the intersection. About a second before impact, Yeung hit the brake, which brought his speed down to 56.5 mph at the time of impact, according to the complaint.

The speed limit is 30 mph.

Yeung, who was released from jail on a signature bond on Aug. 15 to await charges, appeared in Dane County Circuit Court on Thursday where Court Commissioner Scott McAndrew ordered that Yeung remain free on a signature bond. He will be back in court on Oct. 6 for a status conference. In the meantime, Yeung is barred from driving and from using or possessing alcohol.

According to the complaint:

DeForest Police Officer Ben Zeindler had just left the emergency room at UnityPoint Health-Meriter and was waiting to make a turn from South Park Street onto West Washington Avenue when he heard screeching tires to his right and saw a white sedan strike a silver sedan in the intersection.

He first ran to the white sedan and saw a person later identified as Yeung, dazed but conscious. In the other car, he found Wojciehowski, who was badly injured and going in and out of consciousness.

Yeung and Wojciehowski were taken to UW Hospital, where Wojciehowski died from what was later determined to be blunt force trauma of his torso.

On the floor of Yeung's car another officer saw an empty bottle of wine, Tassajara Pinot Noir. At the hospital, Yeung told police he didn't remember anything before being at the hospital, other than "being alive."

He was given medications at the hospital that included fentanyl and ketamine.

Yeung told police he hadn't been drinking and did not have any wine from the bottle found in his car. While Yeung, who had a broken ankle, could not do alcohol impairment tests that required him to stand and walk, he was given other tests to perform by police -- eye movement, alphabet and counting tests -- but had difficulty following the directions he was given.

A blood sample was taken at the hospital and later analyzed by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, which reported a blood alcohol concentration of 0.146%, well above the 0.08% limit for Wisconsin drivers.

A preliminary breath test taken after the crash had shown a value of just over 0.08%, but that test is only to be used for probable cause purposes and its results are not admissible in court.