The owner of a southern Wisconsin home improvement contracting business has agreed to waive indictment and plead guilty to federal charges of money laundering and mail fraud filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office last week.

Court documents allege that between October 2020 and September 2022, Tyler Hansen, of Fort Atkinson, operated a home improvement contracting business under multiple names based in Dane and Jefferson counties.

Before the business folded last year, Hansen and his associates entered contracts with clients in more than 16 counties for various home improvement projects, including sunrooms, bathroom remodels, roofs, windows and doors. Hansen required a down payment of 50% of the contract price, which the plea agreement alleges the defendant and his wife, Jennifer Hansen, used to pay personal living expenses while lying to clients about purchasing materials and hiring workers for their projects.

After the defendants failed to start or complete the projects, clients who canceled their contracts were denied refunds of their down payments. Some payments exceeded $20,000.

Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges and civil suits related to his contracting businesses in several Wisconsin counties, including Dane and Jefferson counties.

Using multiple business and personal accounts at Fort Community Credit Union in Fort Atkinson, the Hansens tried to conceal the fraud, according to court documents, with Jennifer Hansen allegedly moving the down payments to the couple's personal bank accounts.

In addition to full restitution payments for each fraud victim, the federal charges could result in prison time and hefty fines. Count one, attempt and conspiracy, carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years with three years of extended supervision, as well as a $250,000 fine and a $100 special assessment. Count two, laundering of monetary instruments, comes with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $500,000 or twice the value of the money involved in the laundering, whichever is greater, and a $100 special assessment.

Some of the names the business operated under included Windowsealed, Ecoview Windows of South Central Wisconsin and Windows Unlimited. The complaint alleges that the defendant changed the name to avoid negative publicity when clients named the business in complaints about unfinished work.

