No signs of a shooting were found after a security guard reported gunshots at an apartment complex on the Far East Side, Madison police reported.

Officers sent to the 4600 block of Di Loreto Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Monday checked the area, but found no evidence of a shooting, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Information can be shared anonymously. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest also may qualify for a monetary reward.