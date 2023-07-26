Shell casings were found after multiple 911 callers reported gunshots on the North Side on Tuesday night, Madison police said.

Officers were sent to the 500 block of Wheeler Road shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday and found several shell casings at the intersection of Wheeler Road and American Ash Drive, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers found no signs of property damage and no injuries were reported, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Information can be shared anonymously. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest also may qualify for a monetary reward.