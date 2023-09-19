Madison police said they are seeking information in a pair of gunshots reports over weekend in which they found no evidence of a shooting.

At about 7:20 p.m. Saturday, multiple people reported hearing gunshots in the area of North Star Drive and Milwaukee Street on the Far East Side and police checked the area, the Milky Way area, and the 6800 block of Milwaukee Street, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement Monday.

At about 8:20 p.m. Sunday, gunshots were reported at Aldo Leopold Park in the 2900 block of Traceway Drive on the South Side and officers checked the park and surrounding area, even using a drone, Fryer said in a separate statement.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Information can be shared anonymously. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest also may qualify for a monetary reward.