Several people were injured, one critically, in a disturbance with reported gunshots on the Southwest Side on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

At about 10:20 p.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the 2100 block of Adderbury Circle after multiple 911 callers reported a disturbance outside with gunshots, Lt. Eric Vosburg said in a statement.

The officers found several people with injuries believed to be from the disturbance, including one person with potentially life-threatening injuries who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Vosburg said.

The investigation is in the early stages and more information will be released when available, Vosburg said.