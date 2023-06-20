Shots were fired on Saturday morning as intruders fled a town of Middleton home they were breaking into before they were confronted by residents, authorities reported.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent about 5:15 a.m. Saturday to a house in the 3800 block of Silverbell Road, where the homeowners were awakened by someone in their garage trying to come into the house, Lt. Jonathan Triggs said in a statement.

The intruders got into the garage by using a door opener left inside a vehicle in the driveway. The homeowners were able to stop the intruders from coming into the house, but they made off with a purse and a set of keys, Triggs said.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the intruders were traveling in a stolen 2023 Hyundai Elantra.

As they fled the scene, one of the suspects fired several rounds. No injuries were reported, Schaffer said.

Detectives believe the suspects also are responsible for several other car break-ins in the area, Schaffer said.

Anyone who may have video footage of the suspects, and has not already shared it with deputies, is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

