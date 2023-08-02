A man was arrested after a gun was fired in Elver Park on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

At about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the park at 1250 McKenna Blvd. on reports that a person was threatening others with a gun and a gun was fired in the park, Lt. Eric Vosburg said in the statement.

An officer who was responding to the park also heard gunfire, Vosburg said.

Police safely evacuated several citizens from the area before locating a man who was reported to have the gun. He eventually taken into custody at the scene and a gun was recovered, Vosburg said.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is continuing, Vosburg said.