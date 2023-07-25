Officers investigating reported gunshots on the Far East Side early Sunday morning found a vehicle riddled with bullet holes, Madison police reported.

Multiple people reported hearing the shots shortly before 1 a.m. at a home in the 4500 block of Milwaukee Street, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made, Fryer said.

Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog that a residence also was struck and shell casings were found.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Information can be shared anonymously. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest also may qualify for a monetary reward.