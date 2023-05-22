A man crashed and flipped a truck after getting shot in traffic on the Southwest side Saturday night, Madison police said.
The 24-year-old victim took himself to the hospital after he said a vehicle pulled up next to him on the 6900 block of Carnwood Road around 11:30 p.m. and shots began to rang out, said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson.
The victim crashed into a truck while trying to flee the scene, Fryer said.
Police have yet to make any arrests over the shooting, Fryer said.
Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
