A man reported a broken window at his Far East Side apartment, then admitted he shot it out, Madison police reported.

Officers cited the man for discharging a firearm after they went to an apartment in the 900 block of Acewood Boulevard about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

As maintenance was cleaning up after the man reported having a window broken, they found a shell casing. The man told police he fired a round inside his apartment that broke his back patio door, Fryer said.