Gunfire damaged a Far West Side residence in an incident reported Sunday morning, Madison police said.

Officers were sent to the 1200 block of Velvet Leaf Drive on a property damage complaint shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

They determined that a gunshot traveled through the front door and out the rear door of the residence, Fryer said.

No injuries were reported and no shell casings were recovered, Fryer said, adding that the investigation is continuing.