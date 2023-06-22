Two children were sleeping Wednesday night when a bullet hit their bedroom window on the Far East Side, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the 5200 block of Ridge Oak Drive around 10:15 p.m. on reports of gunshots, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The house's siding was damaged and an investigator found a bullet lodged in the bottom of a window, but no injuries were reported, Fryer said.

A woman and three children were home at the time of the gunshots, Fryer said.

No arrests have been made and the department’s Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

