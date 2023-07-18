A gunman came out of bushes to rob a man who was walking with a girl on Saturday night, Middleton police reported.

The robbery happened shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of North Gateway Street and Charing Cross Lane, Capt. Travis Kakuske said in a statement.

A man and a 16-year-old girl were on a walk when they were confronted by a man who emerged from some bushes near the sidewalk, displayed a handgun, and demanded the victim’s wallet, Kakuske said.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and the man and girl were not injured, Kakuske said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-824-7300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.