Four people were arrested after a gun and drugs were found in a traffic stop Downtown early Thursday, Madison police reported.

The traffic stop happened about 12:50 a.m. in the area of John Nolen Drive and Broom Street and “contraband” was seen, prompting a search of the vehicle that discovered a handgun and marijuana, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Donte D. Streiff, 30, was arrested on tentative charges of possession with intent to deliver (party to a crime), going armed while intoxicated, second-offense OWI, resisting and obstructing, and threats to law enforcement.

Larry D. Grant, 31, was arrested on tentative charges of possession with intent to deliver (party to a crime), felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and a probation hold.

Ashaun L. Stanley, 26, was arrested on a tentative charge of possession with intent to deliver (party to a crime).

Jimmell T. Boyd, 31, was arrested on a tentative charge of possession with intent to deliver (party to a crime).

The investigation is continuing, Fryer said.