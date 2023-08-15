A federal grand jury indicted three Dane County residents on gun and drug charges by a federal grand jury, authorities reported.

A 23-year-old Oregon woman and a 26-year-old Sun Prairie man were charged for a straw gun purchase. The woman was charged with three counts of making a false statement during a purchase of a firearm, and the man was charged with three counts of causing the woman to make those false statements, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

The indictment alleges that on Nov. 30, Feb. 7 and Feb. 24 while buying a gun from a federally licensed firearms dealer, the woman falsely indicated she was the buyer when she knew she was buying the gun for the man.

In a separate indictment, a Madison man was charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute and with possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance of that drug trafficking crime on May 2.