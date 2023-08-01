A Madison felon was sentenced to 6 years in federal prison on a gun charge stemming from a shooting investigation, authorities reported.

Zendel Rolack, 26, also was sentenced Thursday by Judge William M. Conley to 3 years of supervised release for possessing a firearm as a felon, a charge he pleaded guilty to on March 1, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

Fitchburg police executed a search warrant at a residence in the village of Oregon on Oct. 5, 2021 as part of an investigation into a shooting in Fitchburg on Sept. 29, 2021 and arrested Rolack and the shooting suspect, Alexander Jefferson-Cooper, O’Shea said.

During a search of Rolack’s bedroom, officers located multiple guns, extra ammunition, firearm magazines, and controlled substances. DNA testing confirmed the presence of Rolack’s DNA on three of the guns, and the packaging material of some of the controlled substances. And a search of Rolack’s phone found photos of him with additional guns and text messages consistent with drug distribution, O’Shea said.

One of the other seized guns was found to be the firearm used in the Sept. 29, 2021 shooting, O’Shea said.

At the time, Rolack was prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of multiple felony convictions, including a 2016 conviction for armed robbery and a 2019 conviction for strangulation and battery, O’Shea said.

At sentencing, Conley stated a substantial sentence was warranted in light of the Rolack’s history of gun offenses and crimes of violence, and noted that Rolack had not responded well to prior sentences of probation, O’Shea said.

Jefferson-Cooper was charged for the shooting in Dane County Circuit Court and sentenced to 6 months in jail on Nov. 29, 2022, and charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and sentenced to 5 years in prison by Conley on Jan. 19, O’Shea said.

The charges against Rolack and Jefferson-Cooper were the result of an investigation conducted by Fitchburg police, federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor L. Kraus prosecuted the case.