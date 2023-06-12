A gun and a gun safe were stolen from a storage area at a Far East Side apartment building on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the building in the 700 block of Jupiter Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday on the burglary report, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man was last in the area earlier in the week and noticed the door was open on Thursday, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

