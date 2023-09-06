Follow the facts, a Dane County prosecutor told a jury Wednesday, and they'll show that Gregg Raether killed Patricia McCollough, his former girlfriend, at her home two years ago and left her body buried under a heap of dresser drawers, shelving and other objects, where it lay undiscovered for eight weeks.

To Raether's attorneys, the discovery of Patricia McCollough's body at her home on Madison's Far East Side has only sparked questions that remain unanswered, except the question of who killed her -- and it wasn't Raether.

"You'll have zero evidence of what happened in that home that led to this death," attorney Adam Welch told the jury.

Raether, 58, of Madison, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for McCollough's death, said by prosecutors to have happened on or around July 22, 2021, and not discovered until Sept. 16, 2021. He is also charged with illegally using McCollough's food assistance card after her death. He pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possession of a firearm by a felon, for having a rifle he took from McCollough's home.

The trial for Raether, before Circuit Judge John Hyland, is expected to last through next week.

Speaking to a jury of 12 women and four men, with four alternates among the panel, the attorneys on Wednesday set the scene surrounding McCollough's death. Welch described his client as "unrefined," a painter by trade who has been in trouble with the law before. McCollough, he said, abused alcohol and drugs and partied with a revolving cast of people at her Deerwood Drive home.

Welch said Raether had been in a romantic relationship with Sherri Albrecht, who initially was a co-defendant in the case, until 2020 when Raether fell in love with McCollough. Assistant District Attorney John Rice described the relationships involved in the case as kind of a love triangle.

Raether and McCollough, 55, lived together at her home, and when things got bad between them, Raether went back to Albrecht, Rice said.

Body discovered

Rice said the case began when two people called police asking them to check on McCollough -- McCollough's out-of-state daughter, who said her mother always called her on her birthday, and a longtime friend who lived in New Orleans, who said McCollough always called him with concern when a big storm approached the city. At the time, it was Hurricane Ida.

Officers who responded on Sept. 16, 2021, could see through a window that the home -- owned by McCollough's mother who was in a nursing home -- was in complete disarray, and forced their way inside. McCollough's decomposed body was found under a pile in a bedroom.

An autopsy found she died from "mechanical asphyxiation" and had some broken ribs.

Rice said police were initially able to narrow McCollough's last known contacts to a period between July 17, 2021, when Agrace hospice last heard from McCollough about her mother, and Aug. 2, 2021, when she didn't show up for a colonoscopy appointment.

Police also found that McCollough called police twice, first on July 21, 2021, to report Raether as an unwanted person at her home, and again on July 22, to report he had taken her car without permission.

Raether was arrested on July 23, 2021, long before McCollough's body was found, because he had a long-outstanding state Department of Corrections warrant. While in jail, Rice said, Raether made incriminating statements to Albrecht on a recorded phone line. In one, he told her of injuries he had that he hadn't told jail staff about. They also talked about using benefit cards that were in McCollough's name.

Rice said Raether mentioned details about the state of McCollough's home that he would not have known unless he had been there.

A shoeprint and footprint on a television that was in the pile atop McCollough's body also matched Raether's foot and footwear, Rice said.

Released from jail on Sept. 4, he and Albrecht rented a truck and removed a number of things from McCollough's home and took them north to sell, Rice said.

But Welch said none of this proves that Raether had anything to do with McCollough's death. He said it can't even be proven that McCollough died before Raether was jailed on July 23. He said the jury will hear testimony from neighbors who claim to have heard or seen McCollough at her home well after July, as late as early September.

The manner of her death is also uncertain. Despite the autopsy's findings, Welch said, there's "no medical proof" she died from asphyxiation. And there's nothing indicating what caused McCollough's rib fractures, he said.

And although prosecutors do not have to prove motive, Welch said, there's no suggestion of any reason Raether wanted McCollough dead, other than the minimal value of her benefits cards.