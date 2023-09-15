A Dane County jury found a Madison man guilty Friday of reckless homicide for the 2021 death of his ex-girlfriend, said by a pathologist to have been crushed and asphyxiated under a pile of furniture, clothing and other debris in a bedroom of her Far East Side home, then left to decay for eight weeks.

The jury of eight women and four men, after deliberating for about two hours, found Gregg G. Raether, 58, guilty of first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Patricia McCollough, 55, at her home on Deerwood Drive. The jury also found Raether guilty of one felony count and two misdemeanor counts of unauthorized use of McCollough's food assistance card, along with felony identity theft.

The verdicts finished a trial lasting just under two weeks before Circuit Judge John Hyland. Raether, who will be sentenced in about two months, showed little reaction to the verdicts. He faces up to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision on the homicide conviction alone.

Just prior to the trial, Raether pleaded guilty to one other felony -- possession of a firearm by a felon -- for taking a rifle from McCollough's home.

Assistant District Attorney Timothy Verhoff argued Friday that though circumstantial, the evidence presented over the course of seven days left no doubt who was responsible for McCollough's death, how it happened, and when. And although prosecutors did not have to prove any motive, he said he and Assistant District Attorney John Rice had shown why Raether was angry enough with McCollough to have caused her death.

State assistant public defender Erin Nagy, one of two attorneys representing Raether, argued that police and prosecutors had presented a case that was short on evidence, and failed even to show how McCollough came to suffer her fatal injuries.

"There's a big dark void in the center of the state's case," Nagy said. "They cannot prove how this death happened so they cannot prove it happened with criminal recklessness."

McCollough's decomposed body was found by police on Sept. 16, 2021, buried under a pile of dresser drawers, shelving, televisions, clothing and other objects. Police had been called there to look for McCollough, who had not been heard from for weeks.

Verhoff said police discovered the items had been hauled into the bedroom from other rooms in the house and did not simply fall on McCullough.

Dane County Chief Medical Examiner Agnieszka Rogalska testified Thursday that while the decay of McCollough's body was severe, she was able to determine that McCollough suffered crushing injuries that broke several ribs on each side of her chest and caused her to suffocate. There was blood in the tissue around the breaks, she testified, showing the breaks had occurred while McCollough was still alive, ruling out death from a drug or alcohol-related cause, despite a metabolite of cocaine that was present in a sample of McCollough's brain.

Fight at home

Verhoff said testimony showed that Raether had been at McCollough's home on July 21, 2021, but the two got into a fight and she ended up calling police. Raether left in her car.

He left, Verhoff said, because Raether had been wanted by the state Department of Corrections for three years for not checking in with his probation agent. He and his longtime on-and-off girlfriend, Sherri Albrecht, rented a room at the Super 8 motel in Windsor in case police came looking for him that night at Albrecht's apartment.

On July 22, Verhoff said, there were back-and-forth calls and text messages between McCollough and Albrecht, during which Albrecht told McCollough that Raether had said McCollough was ugly. McCollough became angry, Verhoff said.

But that night, after drinking at the motel, and believing McCollough was destroying and throwing out possessions he left at her house, Raether drove to McCollough's. Verhoff said that's when a fight happened between Raether and McCollough, from which Raether came away with visible injuries, and McCollough was never heard from again.

Afterward, instead of joining Albrecht at the motel, Raether stayed at Albrecht's apartment that night.

The next day, Raether got into an argument with a neighbor of Albrecht's and was arrested after police found the active DOC warrant.

But jail, Verhoff argued, was the best place Raether could be after his fatal fight with McCollough. At the jail, Verhoff said, he would have cover if McCollough's body were found. And before Raether's arrest, Verhoff said, he and Albrecht had worked out an alibi, that Raether was with Albrecht the entire night of July 22.

Jail calls

During more than 100 hours of recorded jail calls between Albrecht and Raether, the two discussed McCollough in often unflattering terms but always claimed to not know what had happened to her. During many of the calls, played in court this week, Raether said he believed McCollough was either dead or had abandoned her house and ran away, leaving behind all of her possessions and her car.

During the calls, Raether also instructed Albrecht to collect McCollough's mail and make liberal use of her food assistance card, and to pretend to be McCollough when calling to activate another financial card that had come in the mail.

Raether was released from his DOC hold on Sept. 4, 2021.

During calls he made to Albrecht after his arrest in December 2021 for McCollough's death, he professed his innocence to Albrecht and told her, "We had a perfect alibi."

As she argued to the jury, Nagy asked jurors to keep in mind "confirmation bias" -- the argument that police had fixated on Raether as their suspect to the exclusion of other people whose connection to the case was not fully explained in court, and had also overlooked and failed to collect pieces of evidence that could have pointed toward another person.

Nagy also argued that in choosing the portions of the jail calls to play for the jury, prosecutors could not decide whether they thought Raether was an "idiot" or a "mastermind."