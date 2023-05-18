The Green County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that it is seeking man who fired a shot at a family member on Wednesday night and remained at large on Thursday.

At about 6:55 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported that a man had fired a weapon at a family member during a domestic dispute at a residence on Hay Hollow Road in the town of York, west of New Glarus, Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said in a statement.

No one was injured during the incident, Skatrud said.

The 35-year-old suspect fled on foot into a wooded area in the vicinity of Hay Hollow and York Center roads. The man was believed to be armed with a long gun and deputies believe that they heard shots fired in the area, Skatrud said.

Authorities asked those who lived in the area to lock their homes and shelter in place, and others to avoid the area.

Despite a large law enforcement presence, the use of several drones and other technology, the man has not been seen or found, as of Thursday morning, and the search will continue Thursday, Skatrud said.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has a “high degree of confidence that this incident was isolated, domestic related, alcohol related and that there is no threat to the public.”

Skatrud said it is anticipated that the man will face charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, intentionally pointing a firearm, disorderly conduct while armed, disorderly conduct, and armed while intoxicated when he is located.

Assisting agencies included New Glarus and Monroe police, the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, Dane County Sheriff's Office, Blanchardville and Green County EMS, and the Argyle Fire Department.