About half of all UW-Madison students will be victims of sexual assault at some point during their time on campus, and alcohol is a factor in more than 75% of such attacks, according to the chancellor’s office.

City leaders want to change that.

The Safer Bar movement is a national initiative to teach staff in bars and restaurants how to spot, de-escalate and prevent cases of sexual assault in their establishments. On Thursday, Madison officials announced that staff at Downtown bars and restaurants, which see a higher concentration of student patrons, will be eligible for the training free of charge.

“The convergence of Downtown and campus means that we have to be particularly proactive in reducing sexual assault and harassment,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “It has been an ongoing problem that we always have to be working on.”

Madison’s Rape Crisis Center established the Safer Bar movement in the city in 2016 to promote safety and inclusion in nightlife settings. About 20 businesses have completed the $400 training to date.

Now a federal grant will cover that cost for any business that sells alcohol in the State Street area. Participating staff will learn proactive communication, de-escalation strategies and how to establish a strong rapport with the community.

The nightlife atmosphere can embolden those looking to commit sexual violence, and while the Safer Bar movement focuses specifically on establishments that serve alcohol, those involved want to spread the message that sexual harassment is not unique to such establishments and that bystander awareness extends to bar patrons as well.

“Bars are certainly not the only place that sexual harassment is normalized, but they are a unique and crucial place to intervene in and address sexual violence,” said Dana Pellebon, executive director of the Rape Crisis Center.

“Our mission is to uplift the skills and experience the folks in the service industry already have while providing new tools and language for them to feel confident and comfortable in addressing harm.”

Broader effort

This isn’t Madison’s first crack at cultivating a safer atmosphere in the Downtown. It’s part of the broader Isthmus Safety Initiative, a Downtown crime-prevention effort launched in February.

The initiative is headed by an advisory council consisting of officials from Public Health Madison and Dane County, members of UW-Madison Student Services, nonprofit leaders, business owners and city officials. It combines Safer Bars training with increased surveillance, better lighting in the city-owned Buckeye parking lot and other safety measures.

The training is expected to continue into the next year, and officials are optimistic that the federal funding will prompt more establishments to take part.

