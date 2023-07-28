About half of
all UW-Madison students will be victims of sexual assault at some point during their time on campus, and alcohol is a factor in more than 75% of such attacks, according to the chancellor’s office.
City leaders want to change that.
The Safer Bar movement is a national initiative to teach staff in bars and restaurants how to spot, de-escalate and prevent cases of sexual assault in their establishments. On Thursday, Madison officials announced that staff at Downtown bars and restaurants, which see a higher concentration of student patrons, will be eligible for the training free of charge.
“The convergence of Downtown and campus means that we have to be particularly proactive in reducing sexual assault and harassment,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “It has been an ongoing problem that we always have to be working on.”
Madison’s Rape Crisis Center established the Safer Bar movement in the city in 2016 to promote safety and inclusion in nightlife settings. About 20 businesses have completed the $400 training to date.
Now a federal grant will cover that cost for any business that sells alcohol in the State Street area. Participating staff will learn proactive communication, de-escalation strategies and how to establish a strong rapport with the community.
The nightlife atmosphere can embolden those looking to commit sexual violence, and while the Safer Bar movement focuses specifically on establishments that serve alcohol, those involved want to spread the message that sexual harassment is not unique to such establishments and that bystander awareness extends to bar patrons as well.
“Bars are certainly not the only place that sexual harassment is normalized, but they are a unique and crucial place to intervene in and address sexual violence,” said Dana Pellebon, executive director of the Rape Crisis Center.
“Our mission is to uplift the skills and experience the folks in the service industry already have while providing new tools and language for them to feel confident and comfortable in addressing harm.”
Broader effort
This isn’t Madison’s first crack at cultivating a safer atmosphere in the Downtown. It’s part of the broader
Isthmus Safety Initiative, a Downtown crime-prevention effort launched in February.
The initiative is headed by an advisory council consisting of officials from Public Health Madison and Dane County, members of UW-Madison Student Services, nonprofit leaders, business owners and city officials. It combines Safer Bars training with increased surveillance, better lighting in the city-owned Buckeye parking lot and other safety measures.
The training is expected to continue into the next year, and officials are optimistic that the federal funding will prompt more establishments to take part.
While having an occasional drink may seem harmless, there are undoubtedly consequences for drinking heavily. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),
excessive alcohol consumption over time can lead to chronic health conditions such as high blood pressure, liver disease, cancer, and has even accounted for 95,000 deaths a year in the U.S.
The
Community Preventive Services Task Force, an independent, nonfederal group of public health and prevention experts, has suggested several strategies for preventing excessive drinking. Some of these suggestions include raised alcohol taxation, regulating the number of alcohol outlets and availability, and enforcing laws preventing alcohol sales to minors.
Citing data
released by the CDC in October 2021 based on a May 2018 survey, Zinnia Health identified rates of binge drinking across the U.S. Binge drinking is defined as four or more drinks on one occasion for women and five or more for men. The research only surveyed people who binge drank in the past 30 days. The CDC definition does not encompass what qualifies as binge drinking for trans or nonbinary individuals.
