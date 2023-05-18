Dane County prosecutors on Thursday charged a Georgia man with money laundering and theft for his alleged role in a scheme in which a Madison resident was conned out of thousands of dollars to resolve a purported subpoena for a nonexistent missed court date.

Isaiah J. Reid, 26, of Atlanta, denied to police he took part in the scam in November in which a woman was told by a caller claiming to be a Dane County Sheriff's Office sergeant that she had missed a scheduled court date and could resolve it by paying fines through a money transfer app and Bitcoin.

The Sheriff's Office has repeatedly warned that any phone call from a person purporting to be a deputy asking for money is a scam.

"Please be aware that law enforcement will never request money over the telephone or by email," Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a news release last month following a report of a similar scam. "These scammers often sound very legitimate and can spoof telephone numbers of the actual law enforcement agency, making the vetting even more difficult."

Reid told a Madison police detective he is a legitimate businessman, an artist manager in the entertainment industry, who did not scam anyone in Madison. He said any money that flowed into his Coinbase account, which handles cryptocurrency, was legitimate and from a friend for placing bets, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

Reid, who is charged with one count of money laundering and three counts of theft, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

According to the complaint:

The Madison woman was told on Nov. 29 by a caller claiming to be Sgt. Mark Olson that she missed a court date on Nov. 28 and could "handle" the missed date by paying some fines through a "civil process." She was instructed to pay $5,100 through Cash App, a mobile device payment service, and through Bitcoin.

When the woman became suspicious, another person came on the line claiming to be Lt. Brian Hayes. He told her to withdraw the money from her bank in cash. She did, then went to two Walmart stores to send the money through Cash App. She also went to a Walgreens location to complete transactions.

She was then told by "Hayes" that there was an additional fee of $9,800, and to go to a Bitcoin ATM to send it. After finishing one such transaction she was told to go to another Bitcoin ATM and send more money.

In all, between the Cash App transactions and the ATMs, the woman lost $26,400.

The woman provided police with screenshots of the Bitcoin QR codes she received, along with receipts for other transactions, including $8,500 sent in 17 $500 Cash App transactions.

Working with a U.S. Secret Service agent in the Cyber Fraud Task Force in Chicago, police tracked one of the transactions to a Coinbase account and served a search warrant for that account, learning it belonged to Reid. That account was connected to a bank account also belonging to Reid.

In a Dec. 1 transaction, financial records showed, Reid's Coinbase account received Bitcoins valued at $21,734, while some of the money went to several different Bitcoin wallets that could not be tracked by the Secret Service agent. Most of that money was then transferred to Reid's Bank of America account. Police froze the bank account in February.

During a video call on March 15 with Madison police Detective Justin Cumley, Reid said he had a Coinbase account that he used mostly for betting or to send money to family or friends. He confirmed the Dec. 1 transactions but claimed the money placed in his Coinbase account was from a friend so that Reid could place a bet for him.

Reid said he was not involved in a fraud scheme. Cumley suggested maybe Reid was not aware his account was being used to defraud people and said later he believed Reid to be a middleman in a fraud scheme. Reid said he was unaware of receiving money from fraud victims.

Cumley did not tell Reid how much money the victim lost in the scam, but Reid promised to give it back to her, saying he wasn't concerned about "petty money like that."

